53-year-old pastor killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Father David Hudgins, Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Lansing and Pastor of Saint Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, died Monday morning.

According to the Diocese of Lansing, he was killed in a collision at about 8:30 a.m. on US-127, between Page Avenue and South Street in Jackson County. He was the only occupant and no other vehicles were involved, they said.

Police said the vehicle lost control on ice, crossed the median and rolled over.

