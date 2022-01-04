Advertisement

53-year-old pastor killed in Jackson County collision on US-127, Diocese of Lansing says

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Father David Hudgins, Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Lansing and Pastor of Saint Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, died Monday morning.

According to the Diocese of Lansing, he was killed in a collision at about 8:30 a.m. on US-127, between Page Avenue and South Street in Jackson County. He was the only occupant and no other vehicles were involved, they said.

Police said the vehicle lost control on ice, crossed the median and rolled over.

More: Jackson news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police did not say what kind of threat prompted the shelter in place and not many details are...
UPDATE: Suspect captured, Eaton Co. shelter in place lifted
A vehicle collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage, on Jan. 3, 2022.
Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
Lansing School District announces online classes for the week of Jan. 3
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible
K9 Quinn has retired from the East Lansing Police Department having set a record with Sgt. Bove...
East Lansing police say goodbye to one of the best

Latest News

The policy applies to all events on campus, including sports.
MSU defends COVID vaccination, testing policy for events
MSP are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saginaw robbery and shooting that...
18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest
Vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
Watching Your Wallet: Resolving to save money