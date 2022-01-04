18-year-old clerk shot during robbery, Michigan State Police seek person of interest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that occurred in Saginaw at about 11 p.m., Dec. 31, 2021.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at a Family Dollar Store, located on Genesee street. Police said an 18-year-old employee had been shot by an unknown suspect, who then fled with an unknown amount of money.

Police said the employee was rushed to a hospital before being transferred to another hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Photographs of the person of interest can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Michigan State Police at 989-759-1289.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

