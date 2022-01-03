Ways to make and keep New Year’s Resolutions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Whether it’s a decision to eat healthier, save money, or get organized, millions of people around the globe celebrate the beginning of a new year resolving that this next year will be better than the last.

Despite having positive intentions, 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February, so Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You shares some ideas about what can you do to improve your success rate with weight loss resolutions this year.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.