Car crashes into Grand Ledge home

Monday a car collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews responded Monday after a car collided with a home in Grand Ledge.

Grand Ledge Police and Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority were at the scene of the crash in the area of Jenne and W. Lincoln. The car crashed into the garage, with track marks going from the street, through the yard and directly up to the point of impact.

While the house appeared to be untouched, the garage had major structural damage. As a safety precaution the fire department shut off gas to the residence.

It is not yet certain when the crash happened. Emergency responders have not yet said whether anyone was injured or in custody.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

