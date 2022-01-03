Vaccination clinics coming to Jackson schools
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Eligible students and families can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at three clinics being held at Jackson schools.
- Thursday, Jan. 6 from
- 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- Jackson High School library
- Sign up here
- Friday, Jan. 7
- 2:30-4:00 p.m.
- Middle School and Parkside Media Center
- Sign up here
- Tuesday, Jan. 11
- 3:30-5:00 p.m.
- Northeast Elementary Community Room
- Sign up here
The vaccinations are free but registration is required. The Jackson County Health Department will accommodate only those who made an appointment.
For more information, call JCHD at (517) 768-2144
