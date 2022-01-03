Vaccination clinics coming to Jackson schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Eligible students and families can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at three clinics being held at Jackson schools.

Thursday, Jan. 6 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jackson High School library Sign up here

Friday, Jan. 7 2:30-4:00 p.m. Middle School and Parkside Media Center Sign up here

Tuesday, Jan. 11 3:30-5:00 p.m. Northeast Elementary Community Room Sign up here



The vaccinations are free but registration is required. The Jackson County Health Department will accommodate only those who made an appointment.

For more information, call JCHD at (517) 768-2144

The Jackson County Health Department is holding three vaccination clinics at Jackson Public Schools. (JCHD)

