Vaccination clinics coming to Jackson schools

The vaccinations are free but registration is required.
Sign outside COVID-19 vaccination clinic
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Eligible students and families can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at three clinics being held at Jackson schools.

  • Thursday, Jan. 6 from
  • Friday, Jan. 7
    • 2:30-4:00 p.m.
    • Middle School and Parkside Media Center
    • Sign up here
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11
    • 3:30-5:00 p.m.
    • Northeast Elementary Community Room
    • Sign up here

The vaccinations are free but registration is required. The Jackson County Health Department will accommodate only those who made an appointment.

For more information, call JCHD at (517) 768-2144

