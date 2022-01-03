Advertisement

Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible

Meridian Township Police are on-site and investigating.
(WJHG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A social media threat was made toward Haslett Middle School on Monday.

The school posted a message stating that Meridian Township Police were on-site and investigating, but do not believe the threat to be credible.

The police remain on campus to complete a full investigation.

Haslett Middle School is conducting the school day as normal and will provide updates as they become available.

A threat on social media was directed at Haslett Middle School on Monday.
A threat on social media was directed at Haslett Middle School on Monday.(Haslett Public Schools Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police did not say what kind of threat prompted the shelter in place and not many details are...
UPDATE: Suspect captured, Eaton Co. shelter in place lifted
Lansing School District announces online classes for the week of Jan. 3
New vaccination policy in place for Michigan State University spectators
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
New look for News 10
Now Desk News Brief: Betty White dies at 99, MDHHS updates COVID guidelines, MSU to start semester with remote classes, snowy weather on the way

Latest News

Jackson Public Schools students test for COVID-19 before return
Jackson Public Schools students test for COVID-19 before return
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Spartans kick off 2022 with win at Northwestern
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR
100 miles of snowmobiling trails in UP to be groomed
Sled library comes to Perry