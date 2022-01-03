Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible
Meridian Township Police are on-site and investigating.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A social media threat was made toward Haslett Middle School on Monday.
The school posted a message stating that Meridian Township Police were on-site and investigating, but do not believe the threat to be credible.
The police remain on campus to complete a full investigation.
Haslett Middle School is conducting the school day as normal and will provide updates as they become available.
