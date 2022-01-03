Advertisement

Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews responded Monday after a vehicle collided with a home in Grand Ledge.

Grand Ledge Police and Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority were at the scene of the crash, located near the intersection Jenne and W. Lincoln streets. The vehicle crashed into the garage, with track marks going from the street, through the yard and directly up to the point of impact.

More: Emergency crews called to barn fire in Locke Township, equipment damaged

While the house appeared to be untouched, the garage had major structural damage. As a safety precaution the fire department shut off gas to the residence.

The homeowner said she was on her porch smoking when a red Volkswagen hopped the curb, hit a street sign and crashed into the garage. The impact shoved the homeowner’s truck into her neighbor’s house.

The homeowner said a young man got out of the vehicle and fled on foot until police apprehended him. Grand Ledge police said the red Volkswagen had been stolen in Lansing.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police did not say what kind of threat prompted the shelter in place and not many details are...
UPDATE: Suspect captured, Eaton Co. shelter in place lifted
Lansing School District announces online classes for the week of Jan. 3
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible
The Jackson County Health Department teamed up with Jackson Public Schools-encouraging students...
Jackson Public Schools students test for COVID-19 before return
New vaccination policy in place for Michigan State University spectators

Latest News

Vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home
Watching Your Wallet: Resolving to save money
Where to get COVID testing in Mid-Michigan
The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many, including adolescents. A new study...
Grant aims to staff Michigan schools with more counselors, social workers, nurses
Grant aims to staff Michigan schools with more counselors, social workers, nurses