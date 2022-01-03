Stolen vehicle crashes into Grand Ledge home

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews responded Monday after a vehicle collided with a home in Grand Ledge.

Grand Ledge Police and Grand Ledge Area Emergency Services Authority were at the scene of the crash, located near the intersection Jenne and W. Lincoln streets. The vehicle crashed into the garage, with track marks going from the street, through the yard and directly up to the point of impact.

While the house appeared to be untouched, the garage had major structural damage. As a safety precaution the fire department shut off gas to the residence.

The homeowner said she was on her porch smoking when a red Volkswagen hopped the curb, hit a street sign and crashed into the garage. The impact shoved the homeowner’s truck into her neighbor’s house.

The homeowner said a young man got out of the vehicle and fled on foot until police apprehended him. Grand Ledge police said the red Volkswagen had been stolen in Lansing.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

