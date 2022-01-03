Spartans kick off 2022 with win at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans entered the new year with a 10-2 record and a spot in the top ten.

Tom Izzo’s crew hoping to get 2022 off to a hot start on Sunday at Northwestern.

History seems to repeat itself when they play the Wildcats on the road. Northwestern got off to a good start in the first half and led by seven at halftime.

But the Spartans would battle back in impressive fashion. Gabe Brown led the team with 20 points on the night. Four Spartans finished in double figures. MSU wins it 73-67 and is 3-0 in Big Ten play.

“All in all to beat a team that I thought was a damn good team, they’re going to win a lot here, we beat them on the road and we’re in a good run,” said coach Tom Izzo following the game. “With football finishing 2021, us starting 2022, I’ll take the win and get out of here, because I felt like we beat a good team.”

Related: Spartans prevail in Peach Bowl, beat Pitt 31-21

MSU’s Nia Clouden gains national attention

College Basketball Forfeits Piling Up

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.