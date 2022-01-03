Sled library comes to Perry

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - Just in time as the snow arrives this winter, the City of Perry has a new sled library.

It’s at the sledding hill at Perry Park. It works like a little neighborhood library where people can donate or take sleds as they need. People are asked to return the sleds once they are done for the day.

City council members say it’s part of an effort to make improvements in the city’s parks.

“Our whole goal is to improve our parks and activities for people to do either wintertime, summertime, whatever,” said councilmember Bob Porter.

If you would like to donate a sled, simply drop it off by the sled library sign next to the sledding hill.

