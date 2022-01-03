Shiffrin Returning To World Cup Action

-ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin is set to return to the women’s World Cup at a slalom on Tuesday in Zagreb. The race comes eight days after a positive COVID-19 test that forced the American out of two tech races in Austria last week.

