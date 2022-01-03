Advertisement

Roethlisberger’s Future?

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be making his final start at Heinz Field when the Steelers host Cleveland tonight. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger’s status beyond this season is uncertain.

Roethlisberger has long tormented the Browns, who passed over the Ohio native in the 2004 NFL draft. Roethlisberger is 25-3-1 against Cleveland though the Browns got the better of him and the Steelers in a playoff win at Heinz Field last January.

The Browns have dropped two straight and are looking to avoid being swept by Pittsburgh for the 14th time since 1999.

