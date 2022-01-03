Roethlisberger’s Future?

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be making his final start at Heinz Field when the Steelers host Cleveland tonight. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger’s status beyond this season is uncertain.

Roethlisberger has long tormented the Browns, who passed over the Ohio native in the 2004 NFL draft. Roethlisberger is 25-3-1 against Cleveland though the Browns got the better of him and the Steelers in a playoff win at Heinz Field last January.

The Browns have dropped two straight and are looking to avoid being swept by Pittsburgh for the 14th time since 1999.

