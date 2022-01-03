Advertisement

Police: Girl, 7, dies after tree falls on Tennessee home

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say(Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A young girl, 7, has died after a tree fell onto a home in Townsend early Monday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded around 8 a.m. to a 911 call of a tree falling on a home along Highway 73, WVLT reported.

The young child was pronounced dead on the scene. According to an investigator, the rest of the family is safe and warm in an undisclosed location.

The sheriff’s department said that the tree was not the first to which they had responded, and more trees were anticipated to fall following the winter weather that struck the region Monday morning.

“There are trees down all over the county, particularly here in Townsend because we are right at the foothills of the Great Smoky National Park,” said Marian O’Briant, public Information officer with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. “There are a lot of trees; it was kind of a wet, heavy snow, so trees are still falling right now.”

The road is closed as crews investigate and clear the road debris from a weather slide that occurred near the same time.

Blount County is just south of Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police did not say what kind of threat prompted the shelter in place and not many details are...
UPDATE: Suspect captured, Eaton Co. shelter in place lifted
Lansing School District announces online classes for the week of Jan. 3
New vaccination policy in place for Michigan State University spectators
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible
The Jackson County Health Department teamed up with Jackson Public Schools-encouraging students...
Jackson Public Schools students test for COVID-19 before return

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
Monday a car collided with a Grand Ledge home, damaging the garage.
Car crashes into Grand Ledge home