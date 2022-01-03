Advertisement

NHL Still Has Covid Issues

Seattle Kraken center Marcus Johansson (90) moves the puck near Carolina Hurricanes right wing...
Seattle Kraken center Marcus Johansson (90) moves the puck near Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NHL has postponed the Seattle Kraken’s home game scheduled for Thursday against Ottawa because of COVID-19 problems with the Senators. It’s the 92nd NHL game to be postponed for coronavirus-related reasons this season. Several of those are linked to attendance restrictions in Canada.

