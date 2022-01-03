Advertisement

NFL Adjusts Final Week end Schedule

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL...
FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge Wednesday, July 18, 2018 denied a request from the NFL to appoint a special investigator to look into what the league says is extensive fraudulent claims on the $1 billion concussion settlement. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NFL’s schedule changes for Week 18 will feature a Sunday night showdown for a playoff berth. To finish off the NFL’s first 17-game season, the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game was flexed from daytime to primetime. Both AFC West rivals are 9-7 and the winner will advance to the postseason.

