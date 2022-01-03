MSU Still Ranked10th in A-P Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is ranked tenth in this week’s Associated Press poll released Monday for the second straight week. MSU has seven straight wins after a 73-67 win at Northwestern on Sunday. The Spartans host Nebraska Wednesday night before playing at Michigan this coming Saturday. Both opponents are unranked.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.