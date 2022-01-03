Advertisement

MSU Still Ranked10th in A-P Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is ranked tenth in this week’s Associated Press poll released Monday for the second straight week. MSU has seven straight wins after a 73-67 win at Northwestern on Sunday. The Spartans host Nebraska Wednesday night before playing at Michigan this coming Saturday. Both opponents are unranked.

