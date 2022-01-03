Meridian Township Police seek man with outstanding warrants

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Phillip Mallory, a 54-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Mallory has additional outstanding warrants from other Mid-Michigan jurisdictions.

Police describe Mallory as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

