Lansing Public Schools go virtual for first week of 2022

If your child’s school is going virtual this week, here’s what you need to know.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Public school students in Lansing will be back to learning following the holiday break, but are not heading back to the classroom just yet.

Classes will be continuing online for this week, Jan. 3-7. The district is doing this out of caution due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Lansing area.

Just last week, the State of Michigan reported over 40 new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan schools. The Lansing School District is switching to online to make sure they can reopen with enough staff for in-person learning.

  • Parents can pick up laptops from their child’s school starting Monday and into tomorrow starting at noon.
  • Meals will also be available Monday and Wednesday.
  • Testing is also being offered to staff on Monday and Thursday.

The district’s superintendent says this pause after the holidays is to help avoid future closures.

“We have done really great mitigation strategies, but you know, sometimes you can’t stop a speeding a train,” said Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner. “That’s really what happened out of an abundance of caution and wanting our families to be safe, we thought that one week, five days, going virtual was certainly going to be the better idea.”

As the state deals with high numbers of cases in children, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging universal masking in all schools for all ages, along with vaccinations.

As of right now, the switch to virtual learning for Lansing Schools is only for this week and the district is looking to head back on Jan. 10.

News 10 will keep you updated if that changes.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

