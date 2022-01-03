Advertisement

Jackson Public Schools students test for COVID before return

Health advocates stress importance of safety in the classroom.
The Jackson County Health Department teamed up with Jackson Public Schools-encouraging students and staff to take that extra precaution and get tested for COVID-19 before heading back to school.(WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Here for you is one way to describe what three Jackson County Health Advocates are doing for the Jackson County Health Department. Ian Shaw is a health resource advocate, taking part to stop the spread of Covid-19 among students in Jackson county.

“Whatever we can possibly do to help lessen the spread but also support our community at the same time,” says Ian Shaw, “we’re here for you, we’re here to help.”

The Jackson County Health Department teamed up with Jackson Public Schools, encouraging students and staff to take that extra precaution and get tested for COVID-19 before heading back to school. Many schools in Mid-Michigan come back from Christmas break tomorrow. Some schools announced they will begin this semester virtually, while others are going back in person with a few extra precautions.

“We’re here on our day off but we want to be able to again just put our best foot forward and offer this to students and teachers,” says Shaw, “We’re scheduling meetings, we’re putting in the groundwork to build relationships and let you know we’re here to serve and just meet you where you’re at.”

