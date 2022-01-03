Jackson County Health Department running vaccine clinics as COVID numbers rise

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department has announced several new vaccine clinics opening up. These clinics will be for one day each, and will be held at schools from around the community.

The vaccine clinics are opening up at a time when the highly infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 has infection rates skyrocketing. Last year, Jackson suffered some of the worst infections rates in the state.

The clinics will be held at:

While the vaccine is free, registration is required. Health department officials said they will not accommodate those who have not made an appointment. Questions can be directed to the Jackson County Health Department at 517-768-2144.

