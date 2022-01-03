Grant aims to staff Michigan schools with more counselors, social workers, nurses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last couple years have taken a toll on children, especially those in schools.

Now, there is a push to get more counselors hired to give students the support they need. $240 million dollars from the School Aid Budget will be going to schools who need extra counselors, psychologists, social workers, and nurses. Eaton Rapids is one of many districts in desperate need of more staff. The superintendent said right now they have one counselor per 350 kids and it just isn’t enough.

“When it comes to the social workers and psychologists they’ve been short for probably the last three of four years and its been aggravated by the situation we have now,” said Eaton Rapids Superintendent, Bill DeFrance.

210 districts have applied for the grant so far. DeFrance said now, more than ever, kids need support.

“When it comes to emotional and mental health situations you don’t really see them until they get to a point, in my situation, I would call a little bit more severe. So we would really like to be more proactive with the kids,” said DeFrance.

Leslie Batchelor, the Director or Health and Wellness at Sparrow, said there are ways parents can help by encouraging exercise at home.

“The more you give exercise opportunities to students the more you’re going to see improvements in mood, depression, anxiety and stress levels, better concentration in the classrooms. There is definitely a link

She said efforts to help kids now will better help everyone in the future.

“This has always been a need but its been heightened by the pandemic. This is a hugely unmet need and were all going to be at a disadvantage if weren’t able to provide a healthy environment for our children,” said Batchelor.

