Advertisement

East Lansing police say goodbye to one of the best

The team is responsible for more captures than any other K9 team in the city’s history.
K9 Quinn has retired from the East Lansing Police Department having set a record with Sgt. Bove...
K9 Quinn has retired from the East Lansing Police Department having set a record with Sgt. Bove for more captures than any other K9 team in ELPD history.(East Lansing Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is saying goodbye to one of their best K9 officers.

In a Facebook post, the department announced K9 Quinn worked his last shift for the City of East Lansing.

K9 Quinn graduated from Northern Michigan K9 handler school in May 2013 and found success with Sergeant Bove on the narcotics team. The team is responsible for more captures than any other K9 team in the city’s history.

Due to their success, Sgt. Bove and K9 Quinn became one of the most sought-after teams in the state, with their service frequently requested because of their “top-notch attitude and tactics.” Sgt. Bove and K9 Quinn handled hundreds of calls in their career, many resulting in felony apprehensions or narcotics seizures.

Just a few weeks ago, K9 Quinn and the ELPD night shift helped Santa Claus out and adopted a family for Christmas. The team delivered toys on Christmas Eve with their lights leading the way in Rudolph’s absence.

The department thanked Quinn for his service over the years.

“K9 Quinn, enjoy your retirement sleeping on the couch and watching tv with the girls, it is well deserved.”

Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn of the East Lansing Police Department. ELPD has announced K9...
Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn of the East Lansing Police Department. ELPD has announced K9 Quinn is retired as of Jan. 1, 2022, after the duo recorded more captures than any other K9 team in ELPD history.(East Lansing Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police did not say what kind of threat prompted the shelter in place and not many details are...
UPDATE: Suspect captured, Eaton Co. shelter in place lifted
Lansing School District announces online classes for the week of Jan. 3
New vaccination policy in place for Michigan State University spectators
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
New look for News 10
Now Desk News Brief: Betty White dies at 99, MDHHS updates COVID guidelines, MSU to start semester with remote classes, snowy weather on the way

Latest News

Classes will be continuing online for this week, Jan. 3-7. The district is doing this out of...
Lansing Public Schools go virtual for first week of 2022
Jackson Public Schools students test for COVID-19 before return
Jackson Public Schools students test for COVID-19 before return
Threat at Haslett Middle School not believed to be credible
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Spartans kick off 2022 with win at Northwestern