East Lansing police say goodbye to one of the best

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is saying goodbye to one of their best K9 officers.

In a Facebook post, the department announced K9 Quinn worked his last shift for the City of East Lansing.

K9 Quinn graduated from Northern Michigan K9 handler school in May 2013 and found success with Sergeant Bove on the narcotics team. The team is responsible for more captures than any other K9 team in the city’s history.

Due to their success, Sgt. Bove and K9 Quinn became one of the most sought-after teams in the state, with their service frequently requested because of their “top-notch attitude and tactics.” Sgt. Bove and K9 Quinn handled hundreds of calls in their career, many resulting in felony apprehensions or narcotics seizures.

Just a few weeks ago, K9 Quinn and the ELPD night shift helped Santa Claus out and adopted a family for Christmas. The team delivered toys on Christmas Eve with their lights leading the way in Rudolph’s absence.

The department thanked Quinn for his service over the years.

“K9 Quinn, enjoy your retirement sleeping on the couch and watching tv with the girls, it is well deserved.”

Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn of the East Lansing Police Department. ELPD has announced K9 Quinn is retired as of Jan. 1, 2022, after the duo recorded more captures than any other K9 team in ELPD history. (East Lansing Police Department)

