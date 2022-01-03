Advertisement

Battle of the Books returns to Grand Ledge, Delta Township

While all participants will be rewarded, the winning teams will receive gift cards to Barnes & Noble.
Monday the Battle of the Books kicks off in Grand Ledge.
Monday the Battle of the Books kicks off in Grand Ledge.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Battle of the Books kicks off in Grand Ledge. The Grand Ledge Area District Library (GLADL) and Delta Township District Library (DTDL) are presenting the event with engaging reads, activities, and friendly competition.

This will be the 14th annual competition that mixes virtual events, at-home activities, and an in-person battle.

The Battle of the Books is a trivia competition that tests book knowledge. Teams of three to five participants read five selected books in January and February. In late February or early March, the teams will compete in a series of “battles” to see which team knows the most.

See the selected books HERE.

Adults, teens, and children in the fourth grade or higher are welcome to take part and teams can be made up of members of all ages. Families are encouraged to participate together, but no more than five members can be on a single team.

The libraries urge teams made up of children have one adult on their team to act as a coach/team leader.

While all participants will be rewarded, the winning teams will receive gift cards to Barnes & Noble.

Teams must register online by Jan. 23.

