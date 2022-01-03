Advertisement

Emergency crews called to barn fire in Locke Township, equipment damaged

The fire in a Locke Township barn destroyed a truck, trailer and equipment but no injuries were...
The fire in a Locke Township barn destroyed a truck, trailer and equipment but no injuries were reported.(WILX 2022)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOCKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews responded to a barn fire Monday that took hours to put out.

Director Yanz from the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (NIESA) said they received a call at 10:16 a.m. asking them to put out a barn fire in Locke Township. By the time responders arrived, the fire was already through the roof of the barn.

More: Car crashes into Grand Ledge home

The fire was extinguished by 12:30 p.m.

Despite the intensity of the blaze, no injuries were reported for either animals or humans. A business operating out of the barn lost a truck, trailer and other equipment.

