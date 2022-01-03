Emergency crews called to barn fire in Locke Township, equipment damaged
LOCKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews responded to a barn fire Monday that took hours to put out.
Director Yanz from the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority (NIESA) said they received a call at 10:16 a.m. asking them to put out a barn fire in Locke Township. By the time responders arrived, the fire was already through the roof of the barn.
The fire was extinguished by 12:30 p.m.
Despite the intensity of the blaze, no injuries were reported for either animals or humans. A business operating out of the barn lost a truck, trailer and other equipment.
