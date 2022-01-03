Advertisement

100 miles of snowmobiling trails in UP to be groomed

The affected trails are in Mackinac and Chippewa counties.
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR (WLUC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - More than 100 miles of state-managed trails in the Upper Peninsula will be groomed as part of an agreement between Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources and the Straits Area Snowmobile Club.

The DNR says grooming will begin as soon as there’s enough snow on the trails. The agency alerted snowmobilers to avoid the area, as trails wouldn’t be groomed while an agreement was being discussed.

The affected trails are in Mackinac and Chippewa counties. State-designated trails are open through March 31.

