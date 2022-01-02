UPDATE: Suspect captured, Eaton Co. shelter in place lifted

EATON CO., Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Police say a suspect is in custody and the shelter in place has been lifted.

Police urged residents in the area of North Michigan Road between Holt Rd. and Riverside Dr. to shelter in place due to an active threat at the time.

Police have still not said what the threat was.

The alert was sent out to residents around 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

This is a breaking news story, stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.