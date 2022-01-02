Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect captured, Eaton Co. shelter in place lifted

Police did not say what kind of threat prompted the shelter in place and not many details are...
Police did not say what kind of threat prompted the shelter in place and not many details are known at this time.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EATON CO., Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Police say a suspect is in custody and the shelter in place has been lifted.

Police urged residents in the area of North Michigan Road between Holt Rd. and Riverside Dr. to shelter in place due to an active threat at the time.

Police have still not said what the threat was.

The alert was sent out to residents around 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

This is a breaking news story, stay with News 10 for updates.

