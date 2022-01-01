Advertisement

Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram

Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - At least one tram car is stuck at Sandia Peak Tramway because of icy conditions.

Media reports say about 20 people have been stuck since Friday night but are in good condition with food, water and blankets.

Authorities are on the scene, including the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

