Owosso hosts first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in two years

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop returned to Owosso Friday after taking last year off due to the COVID pandemic.

The entire downtown district had been opened up to allow people to fill the streets for the celebration.

The Owosso Fire Department offered up one of its trucks to conduct the ball drop.

According to organizers, most of the businesses will stay open past midnight for people to have a place to go after the clock strikes midnight.

“Last year was weird, but it feels great to get back to it. Each year it’s been a little different. Sometimes the crowd kind of ebbs and flows,” said organizer Jon Moore. “With social distancing, we don’t know if it’s going to be more spread out and less compact. But right before the ball drop, right before midnight, it gets a pretty good crowd.”

“It’s an absolute blast to play down here,” said Casey ‘DJ Chewy’ Lambert. “I love my community. They welcomed me ever since I moved here to be the entertainment at events like this. To be able to play in front of all my favorite people just means the world to me.”

