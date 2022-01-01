New vaccination policy in place for Michigan State University spectators

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spectators at indoor athletic events for Michigan State University (MSU) will now be required to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event.

The new requirement applies to all attendees ages 12 and up.

The policy, in place for all home athletic events, took effect Jan. 1. It applies to men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, wrestling and gymnastics home events. This includes the men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Jan. 5.

Spectators must show either their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image, as well as a photo ID matching the name on the card. Alternatively, MSU students, faculty and staff can show their University ID as proof of compliance with the university’s vaccine mandate.

Attendees who do not have proof of vaccination can instead show a photo ID and either a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. Children accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

The university is encouraging fans to arrive to events early to allow time for entry and verification.

Those who need help locating a testing site can find one by visiting the state of Michigan website.

University officials said refunds will not be given, since all guests are able to enter facilities with a negative COVID-19 test even if they are not able or willing to show that they have been vaccinated against the disease.

