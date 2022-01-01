Michigan Wolverines close 2021 with Orange Bowl loss
The final score was 34-11
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Wolverines’ loss in Florida Friday night, the Spartans are the only team in the area with a major bowl win this year.
About a month after Jim Harbaugh was able to lead the Wolverines to victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan was easily defeated by the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
