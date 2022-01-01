Advertisement

Michigan Wolverines close 2021 with Orange Bowl loss

The final score was 34-11
University of Michigan
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the Wolverines’ loss in Florida Friday night, the Spartans are the only team in the area with a major bowl win this year.

About a month after Jim Harbaugh was able to lead the Wolverines to victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan was easily defeated by the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

The final score was 34-11.

