Lansing School District announces online classes for the week of Jan. 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Lansing School District will begin 2022 with virtual classes.

Saturday the district announced it will be moving to online classes for the first week of the new year due to the high number of COVID-19 infections in the area. The virtual education is scheduled only for the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 7.

“Each school will be contacting families with details about technology distribution for those without devices and with login information,” officials wrote in a release.

All teachers and staff have been asked to report to their buildings as normal, but students will attend online. Capital Area K-12 Online will also continue as normal.

