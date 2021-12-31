Advertisement

Watch: WILX’s Peaches and Green Special

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the Peach Bowl parade was canceled, the game itself is still on.

Don’t miss the News 10 bowl game special, “Peaches and Green.” The special aired at 6 p.m. Thursday, the hour before the game.

It can be watched in full in the video player above, or sequentially in the the video players below.

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Shiawassee County Sheriff's vehicle
Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
DeWitt Township first responder dies of COVID caught on the job
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
One injured, one in custody after Lansing shooting
Police are seeking two in connection with a school bus that was shot at on Dec. 13, 2021.
Lansing police seek 2 in connection with gun fired at school bus
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a double-fatal collision on Dec. 24, 2021.
68-year-old Hastings woman, 34-year-old Beaverton man killed in Christmas Eve collision

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Full Peaches and Green Special
Peaches and Green Special, Part Three
Peaches and Green Special, Part Two