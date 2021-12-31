Watch: WILX’s Peaches and Green Special
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the Peach Bowl parade was canceled, the game itself is still on.
Don’t miss the News 10 bowl game special, “Peaches and Green.” The special aired at 6 p.m. Thursday, the hour before the game.
It can be watched in full in the video player above, or sequentially in the the video players below.
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
