Watch: WILX’s Peaches and Green Special

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the Peach Bowl parade was canceled, the game itself is still on.

Don’t miss the News 10 bowl game special, “Peaches and Green.” The special aired at 6 p.m. Thursday, the hour before the game.

It can be watched in full in the video player above, or sequentially in the the video players below.

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.