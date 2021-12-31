State parks invite public to First Day Hikes program for New Years Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your New Year’s resolution is to get fit, to see more of nature, or to take on new challenges, you are in luck.

Now, America’s state parks have a New Years Day fitness program of their own. The public has been invited to join the virtual and national ‘First Day Hikes’ program.

People who sign up can cross country ski, hike, bike ride, snowshoe or horseback ride on New Year’s Day, then add their miles virtually to the collective New Year’s Day goal of 2,022 miles.

Anyone who’s interested in the virtual National First Day Hikes program can SIGN UP HERE.

