Spartans prevail in Peach Bowl, beat Pitt 31-21

ATLANTA, Mich. (WILX) - A big victory for the Michigan State Spartans at the Peach Bowl and certainly a game that had us on the edge of our seats all the way down to the last second.

What a fourth-quarter comeback it was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Over 41,000 fans saw the Spartans storm back from an 11-point deficit. They scored 21 straight points, and, in the process, Payton Thorne broke the single-season all-time touchdown record. Kirk Cousins had 25 in 2011, Thorne now has 27 and it all came on a day where he didn’t look that good for three quarters.

But it all came together, and Michigan State came alive, the Spartans taking the Peach Bowl 31-21, they win a “New Years 6″ bowl and win 11 games during a season when no one thought that was possible.

“And I told them that this performance was very indicative of how we played all season and our culture. And we’re relentless. We don’t flinch. We believe in the process. We keep chopping,” said head coach Mel Tucker after the game. “We’re in great condition. We know that we can go deep into the fourth quarter and wear teams down, take them to the deep water. And that’s where we want to be. And we were able to get them to that point and were able to finish.”

The Spartans were focused since winter.

“We had a chip on our shoulder from winter conditioning. Everybody worked their tails off. I knew from that point that we were going to have a really good team because everybody was bought into the coaches that Coach Tuck was bringing in. I felt the family more on the team, you know what I’m saying? I looked at them more as family. I was closer to many more teammates than I’ve ever been on any team. So, from that standpoint that’s when I knew that this team was going to be really good.”

This could be a big momentum builder for this program, a lot of players talk about bowl games being a springboard for next season. Georgia and Cincinnati faced off in last year’s Peach Bowl and this year they’re in the college football playoff.

