Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99.

People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.

Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.”

She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.

White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.

Associated Press writer Lynn Elber contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

