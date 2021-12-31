Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief: Betty White dies at 99, MDHHS updates COVID guidelines, MSU to start semester with remote classes, snowy weather on the way

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here’s what you missed on the Now Desk Mid-Day News Brief. It can be watched in the video player above.

Report: Betty White dies at 99

Betty White, the beloved actress and trailblazer, has died at the age of 99.

MDHHS will update quarantine guidance based on CDC recommendations

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday it will be updating its quarantine guidance for the public to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

MSU to start semester with remote classes

According to university officials, the decision was made due to the surge in COVID-19 cases the state is experiencing. The precautionary measure will last at least through January.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday

The snow will begin Saturday afternoon and will continue until early Sunday morning. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times reducing visibility and leading to treacherous travel conditions Saturday night into Sunday.

See more: Morning Stories -- Dec. 31, 2021: Party held to keep teens out of trouble, Spartans end season with Peach Bowl win, 2022 could open with a snowstorm

