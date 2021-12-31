Advertisement

New Year’s Ball Drop returns to Owosso after COVID hiatus

By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Crews in Owosso worked tirelessly to make sure Friday’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be a special moment.

The town -- the largest city in Shiawassee County -- was filled with excitement leading into the event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Residents are excited to see the ball once again, but it takes the entire town to make the event happen. The Owosso Fire Department is responsible for the drop itself and local businesses are working to make sure everyone would enjoy themselves.

“It’s an absolute blast to play down here,” said Casey ‘DJ Chewy’ Lambert. “I love my community. They welcomed me ever since I moved here to be the entertainment at events like this. To be able to play in front of all my favorite people just means the world to me.”

Lambert said that he hopes to see people from all over Michigan come to Owosso to help them celebrate.

The event starts at 9 p.m. and people of all ages are welcome.

