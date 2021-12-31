Advertisement

Nearly 100 MDOT snowplows ready to take on Saturday’s Mid-Michigan snow

‘I would also tell people to make sure that they drive with a purpose and that purpose is to make it home safe’
Saturday is expected to produce 3-6 inches of snow for the Lansing and Jackson areas.
Saturday is expected to produce 3-6 inches of snow for the Lansing and Jackson areas.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are 90 Michigan Department of Transportation snowplow trucks across Mid-Michigan ready to tackle what Mother Nature brings Saturday.

According to MDOT, 90 trucks are ready to plow across Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe, Jackson, Hillsdale and Lenawee counties. The department is urging residents to be mindful about driving near plow trucks.

“One of the most important things is that you make sure that you don’t crowd the plow. Snowplow operators will feel the vision is restricted. So, if you can see them, they may not be able to see you, so just be cognizant of that,” said Aaron Jenkins, with MDOT. “Our plow drivers have a lot of areas to cover and may not pass along your specific route yet. You need to make sure you’re following Michigan’s basic speed laws and need to make sure that you’re driving for the winter conditions.”

MDOT said they’re ready for the first big storm of the season. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Some areas of Mid-Michigan are expected to receive 6 inches of snow.

“I would also tell people to make sure that they drive with a purpose and that purpose is to make it home safe,” Jenkins said. “We want you to get home safe and we also want our drivers to get home safe.”

You can track where the snowplows are in your area using MDOT’s MiDrive map here.

Reminder: You legally have to remove snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Shiawassee County Sheriff's vehicle
Holt teacher on leave after reportedly being charged with a crime
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a Dec. 30, 2021 crash on I-75.
Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully after crash on I-75
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
(Source: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Facebook)
Peach Bowl parade, MSU and Pittsburgh team walks canceled
Police are seeking two in connection with a school bus that was shot at on Dec. 13, 2021.
Lansing police seek 2 in connection with gun fired at school bus

Latest News

MSU to start semester with remote classes
State parks invite public to First Day Hikes program for New Years Day
New look for News 10
Now Desk News Brief: Betty White dies at 99, MDHHS updates COVID guidelines, MSU to start semester with remote classes, snowy weather on the way
Now Desk News Brief, Dec. 31, 2021
Now Desk News Brief: Dec. 31, 2021