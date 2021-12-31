Nearly 100 MDOT snowplows ready to take on Saturday’s Mid-Michigan snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are 90 Michigan Department of Transportation snowplow trucks across Mid-Michigan ready to tackle what Mother Nature brings Saturday.

According to MDOT, 90 trucks are ready to plow across Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe, Jackson, Hillsdale and Lenawee counties. The department is urging residents to be mindful about driving near plow trucks.

“One of the most important things is that you make sure that you don’t crowd the plow. Snowplow operators will feel the vision is restricted. So, if you can see them, they may not be able to see you, so just be cognizant of that,” said Aaron Jenkins, with MDOT. “Our plow drivers have a lot of areas to cover and may not pass along your specific route yet. You need to make sure you’re following Michigan’s basic speed laws and need to make sure that you’re driving for the winter conditions.”

MDOT said they’re ready for the first big storm of the season. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Some areas of Mid-Michigan are expected to receive 6 inches of snow.

“I would also tell people to make sure that they drive with a purpose and that purpose is to make it home safe,” Jenkins said. “We want you to get home safe and we also want our drivers to get home safe.”

You can track where the snowplows are in your area using MDOT’s MiDrive map here.

Reminder: You legally have to remove snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan

