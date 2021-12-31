MSU to start semester with remote classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the January semester Michigan State University will switch to remote learning.

According to university officials, the decision was made due to the surge in COVID-19 cases the state is experiencing. The precautionary measure will last at least through January.

“Given this intense surge in cases, we now feel the best decision for our campus is to start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 and for at least the first three weeks of the semester,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley wrote in an email to students. “For those who were planning to move back to our residence halls next week, they will still be open and available.”

During the three weeks of scheduled remote learning students and faculty may remain in their homes if they choose. Those who choose to return to campus may, since dining halls and library facilities will be open. Even so, the university urged employees to work remotely when possible.

Although a vaccine has been readily available and free for a full year, much of Michigan remains unvaccinated, with only 65% of Michiganders having received their first dose. Michigan recently reported 25,858 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths over a 2 day period, with almost all hospitalizations being unvaccinated.

Stanley wrote, “In the coming weeks, there also will be additional information shared on the vaccine and booster requirements, and we are still requiring all vaccinated students, faculty and staff to receive their booster if and when they are eligible.”

