WATCH LIVE: MSU hoops to visit Northwestern Sunday, Izzo reflects on Peach Bowl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the Michigan State Spartans football team heads home with a Peach Bowl victory, the men’s basketball team is preparing to travel to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Tom Izzo speaks with the media about his squad and the Peach Bowl win in Atlanta.

MSU is currently ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Related: Spartans prevail in Peach Bowl, beat Pitt 31-21

MSU’s Nia Clouden gains national attention

MSU Hoops Moves up in A-P Poll

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.