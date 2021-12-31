Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: MSU hoops to visit Northwestern Sunday, Izzo reflects on Peach Bowl

Head coach Tom Izzo speaks with the media about his squad and the Peach Bowl win in Atlanta.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the Michigan State Spartans football team heads home with a Peach Bowl victory, the men’s basketball team is preparing to travel to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats Sunday afternoon.

MSU is currently ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll.

