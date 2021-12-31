Advertisement

Morning Stories -- Dec. 31, 2021: Party held to keep teens out of trouble, Spartans end season with Peach Bowl win, 2022 could open with a snowstorm

Here are this morning's biggest stories
Here are this morning's biggest stories
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
‘It takes a village’ -- Lansing block party held to keep teenagers out of trouble

As crime rates among the youth rises in the city of Lansing, one organization is doing what it can to keep teenagers out of trouble.

Michigan State closes 2021 season with Peach Bowl win

Despite losing an early lead, the Spartans were able to come back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Pittsburgh Panthers in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl.

The panda was right.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday

Oxford schools will require clear backpacks for middle, high school students

When students return to the halls of Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School, they will see numerous safety measures added -- including requiring the use of clear backpacks.

Michigan likely paid $8.5B in fraudulent jobless claims

Michigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent or improper jobless benefits over a 19-month period during the pandemic.

MDHHS won’t change to new CDC COVID guidelines until review

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reduced the recommended number of days to quarantine, while the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has said it will wait for a review of the evidence before making changes.

List: News 10′s most read stories of 2021

MSU planning for in-person return, CMU to require booster

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley says the school is still planning for an in-person return for the upcoming semester.

Michigan State Police advising Michiganders to plan ahead and be safe on New Year’s Eve

As we prepare to welcome the New Year, the Michigan State Police want to remind everyone to take the steps to stay safe after any holiday get-togethers.

National Stories

