Michigan State closes 2021 season with Peach Bowl win

Final score 31-21
MSU mascot Sparty
MSU mascot Sparty
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WILX) - Despite losing an early lead, the Spartans were able to come back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Pittsburgh Panthers in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl.

The panda was right.

Mel Tucker was able to lead the Spartans to victory against the Wolverines in October and Thursday night, the Spartans got another big win.

The final score was 31-21.

MSU ends its season at 11-2.

