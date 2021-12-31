Michigan State closes 2021 season with Peach Bowl win
Final score 31-21
ATLANTA (WILX) - Despite losing an early lead, the Spartans were able to come back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Pittsburgh Panthers in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl.
Mel Tucker was able to lead the Spartans to victory against the Wolverines in October and Thursday night, the Spartans got another big win.
The final score was 31-21.
MSU ends its season at 11-2.
