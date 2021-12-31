MDHHS will update quarantine guidance based on CDC recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it will be updating its quarantine guidance for the public to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Particularly, the CDC recommends a shortening of the duration of quarantine and isolation for those who are not vaccinated or have not received their booster to five days followed by an added five days of wearing a well-fitting mask when around others.

The revised guidance is specific to the general public and does not alter the current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare, or K-12 settings. Those settings should continue using existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation. Guidance will continue to evolve as more information is learned from CDC.

“We have safe and effective tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. These most recent updates to the quarantine and isolation guidelines are a reflection on our progress as we learn more about COVID – but we are not in the clear as variants like omicron continue to create new challenges in the fight to end this pandemic. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

Data for Michigan shows that those who are unvaccinated have 4.3 times the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and 12.2 times the risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to those who are fully vaccinated.

According to the MDHHS, the specifics of the updated guidance will be shared once more information becomes available.

News 10 will keep you updated with what MDHHS announces.

