Lansing-based UM Alumni ready for Wolverines in Orange Bowl

With MSU bringing home a Peach Bowl win, all eyes shift to the Wolverines and the Orange Bowl v. Georgia.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs will take center stage for New Year’s Eve in the Orange Bowl.

Few expected Michigan to reach the playoffs this year, but they kept winning – finishing the season 12-1..

Even in a sea of Spartans, the University of Michigan Alumni Club of Greater Lansing is gearing up to watch the big game.

“It’s always interesting times as Michigan alumni here in the Lansing area,” said Alumni Club member Jim Watling. “I guess I’m looking forward to hopefully more success than the Spartans had at their time in the playoffs a few years ago.”

Lansing’s U Of M Alumni Group is hosting a watch party at Reno’s North Friday night at 7:30. You do not have to be an alum to join in on the fun.

