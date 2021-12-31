Jacob Moran helps bring in 2022 on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -See ya later 2021! Jacob Moran and his family joined us on our New Year’s Eve edition of Studio 10 to perform their rendition of ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

Stay tuned because there may be some good things happening in the next year for Jacob! And from all of us at Studio 10, HAPPY NEW YEAR!

