‘It takes a village’ -- Lansing block party held to keep teenagers out of trouble

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As crime rates among the youth rises in the city of Lansing, one organization is doing what it can to keep teenagers out of trouble.

A block party was held Thursday at The Fledge to bring positivity to the community.

“Once you get the foundation, once you build the connection, everything else will start falling into place,” said Maranda Houston.

Houston is the founder of Houston Legacy of Enlightenment. She organized the teen block party as a way to help children feel loved and included. She believes once the community feels unified, issues surrounding the increased violence among teenagers will come down.

“There’s a lot of differences and we have to learn how to respect people’s differences,” Houston said. “Whether you agree or not and I think that’s the most important thing. Once we are able to do that, we might be able to alleviate just a little bit.”

Victoria attended the event. She said it’s events like these that help her feel like they’re a part of something bigger.

“I feel included because you don’t get to do a lot of stuff,” Victoria said. “Here, there’s more than that.”

“Getting the kids involved and also us and having something for them to do makes them feels important,” said Stephanie White.

White agrees that events like this are bigger than just a group of young people getting together to have fun.

“We can’t stop. We have to continue,” White said. “We have to get back to our roots. Get involved. It takes a village.”

While events like this are key to helping teenagers, White said parents shouldn’t rely on them. She said the work begins at home.

“It starts at home,” White said. “We have to be the one fighting for the kids.”

More information on the Houston Legacy of Enlightenment can be found on its official Facebook page here.

