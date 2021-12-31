Report: Betty White dies at 99

(WILX) - Betty White, the beloved actress and trailblazer, has died at the age of 99.

People Magazine reported White passed away at her home Friday morning. Her passing was just days before her milestone 100th birthday.

White got her start in the ‘40s on the radio, smoothly transitioning to television at the end of the decade. She was known for her lead role as Rose in “Golden Girls,” as well as numerous other major productions throughout her long career.

