VIDEO: Tree falling on Oregon highway shows why winter drivers should be on guard this weekend

SALEM, Ore. (WILX) - With winter settling in across the country and a weather alert day on the way for some, the Oregon Department of Transportation shared a video that demonstrates why people should be on the lookout for more than just ice and slush when driving this weekend.

The dashcam video came from an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) incident responder. It shows the responder making their way down the road when, slowly, a giant tree leans over the highway. Just as the responder is passing under, it topples.

“...one of our incident responders traveling north on I-5 near Wolf Creek watched as a large, snow-heavy tree started to fall across the road right in front of them,” ODOT officials wrote on a public Facebook post. “And there was no way to get away from it.”

ODOT said that the weight of the accumulated snow on the tree likely contributed to the fall. Still, despite the tree appearing to fall right on top of the vehicle, no one was hurt.

“Thankfully there were no injuries,” officials wrote. “Some wide eyes and fast breathing, oh sure! And a branch hit the windshield, causing some damage, but no people were hurt.

The falling tree did block the road completely, however a private logging company was among the traffic on that road and they volunteered to remove the fallen tree. They were escorted by Oregon State Police and, within an hour of the tree falling, it was cleared.

