Tips from the East Lansing Fire Department for a safe New Year’s Eve celebration

Michigan state law allows fireworks after 11 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michiganders gear up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the East Lansing Fire Department is encouraging residents to celebrate safely and responsibly.

Michigan state law allows fireworks after 11 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. East Lansing’s fireworks ordinance permits fireworks align with state law. Fireworks outside of this time are prohibited.

More information on East Lansing’s fireworks ordinance can be found here.

In an effort to keep the holiday safe and fun, the East Lansing Fire Department released the following tips.

  • If you’re planning on using fireworks, there should always be adult supervision and a water source (such a hose or bucket) nearby.
  • All fireworks -- especially sparklers -- should be soaked in water before being placed in the trash.
  • Fireworks should only be used outside, lit one at a time at least 15 feet away from combustibles (including the other fireworks).
  • Never attempt to relight a firework that is a dud.
  • Never point fireworks at people or pets.
  • Don’t light fireworks while drinking alcohol.

Additionally, the ELFD is reminding residents to drink alcohol in moderation, eat before and during alcohol consumption and to continually drink water.

According to the ELFD, Michigan’s medical amnesty law protects underage drinkers from criminal prosecution if they seek medical assistance for health care concerns related to alcohol use.

Additionally, live-cut Christmas trees are dry this time of the year and the ELFD urges residents to keep heat sources at least three feet away and to turn off decorative lights when leaving the house.

You can find where to recycle a Christmas tree here.

In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, the American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will be giving free rides and tows to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t be driving. More information can be read here.

