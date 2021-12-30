Advertisement

Tesla recalls over nearly 500,000 vehicles

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WILX) - Tesla is recalling nearly half a million electric cars because of rear view camera and front trunk problems. The recall includes model three cars made between 2017 and 2020.

A cable may separate blocking the rear-view camera feed.

119,000 model S cars are also being recalled because they have a faulty front trunk latch. If you’d like to see if your car is included in the recall, enter your vin on the national highway traffic safety administration site.

