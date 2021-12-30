Tesla recalls over nearly 500,000 vehicles
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WILX) - Tesla is recalling nearly half a million electric cars because of rear view camera and front trunk problems. The recall includes model three cars made between 2017 and 2020.
Best of: News 10′s most read stories of 2021
A cable may separate blocking the rear-view camera feed.
119,000 model S cars are also being recalled because they have a faulty front trunk latch. If you’d like to see if your car is included in the recall, enter your vin on the national highway traffic safety administration site.
More:
- Oxford schools will require clear backpacks for middle, high school students
- Tips from the East Lansing Fire Department for a safe New Year’s Eve celebration
- New Year’s Day, New Year’s Eve events in Mid-Michigan
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.