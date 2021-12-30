Rare, endangered duck from Asia spotted in the American Midwest

TOPEKA, Kansas (WILX) - A bird native to China, Japan and parts of Russia has found its way to nearly the exact center of the contiguous United States.

People spotted a Mandarin Duck among mallards at Washburn Park in Topeka, Kansas. It’s unknown how the duck got to Kansas. Some residents speculated it may have escaped from a zoo or from someone who kept it as an exotic pet.

The Mandarin duck is listed on the Red List of Threatened Species, and has an estimated population of 65,000 ducks worldwide. During the 20th century, deforestation caused its population to drop to an estimated 10,000 ducks, but that number has been recovering since the 1990s.

A storm caused more than 100 rare birds to escape from a private bird sanctuary in Utah in October, including Mandarin ducks. It’s unknown if the Mandarin duck in Kansas was one of those who escaped.

Later that month, a Mandarin duck was found at a park in Missouri. In early December, a Mandarin duck was found in a park in Pennsylvania.

It’s unknown if these rare duck sightings are related to Utah bird sanctuary escape.

